Please stress the importance of wearing a face mask while in a train station and on a train. Conductors are very busy with train issues — too busy to keep reminding people of mask issues. I believe that children should be fully wearing masks. Have tables throughout the train station lobby with masks available. Have guidelines available about how to properly wear a mask.

Red Cap service members are available to provide assistance on Amtrak. Please use them. Also, be proud of the Amtrak police who help and assist everyone. Thank you, too, for Amtrak service dogs, who make their rounds on the trains looking for anything suspicious. Do not pet these dogs; they are there to protect and serve.

Enjoy riding the Keystone Corridor service encompassing New York, Harrisburg, Lancaster and Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station. All aboard and enjoy the ride — and no driving hassles.

Janice L. Henry

Manor Township