Good journalism is a component of local community awareness.

Without committed journalists like Ad Crable of the Bay Journal News Service, Lancaster County residents would not be treated to articles such as the one published in the Aug. 9 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Sediment solution?”).

The article details local waterways and their legacies. Crable writes that “the gantlet of mill ponds buried and altered healthy stream channels that once were a braid of connected streams with floodplains buffering nearby land from rising water.”

Not to take away from the bewitchment of that string of metaphors, but to write something that concise without deep and very local experience is impossible. While looking up “gantlet,” I was amazed that you could borrow a word that railroad engineers know well and use it for an image of two streams colliding and merging into a larger creek.

I went to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation website (cbf.org) and learned more about the ecology of the bay and the nutrient pollution problem. Runoff from myriad sources contributes to the problem, so next time someone asks what causes inflation at the fish market, say that it’s my fault and yours — like everything else wrong with this country.

Egon de Uriarte

Lancaster