I keep hearing comments and reading letters about how the Jan. 6 hearings are a hoax and how no one cares.

First, I believe that their point of reference is much too narrow. The hearings are not only about Jan. 6, 2021. They are about a far-reaching plan by former President Donald Trump and folks around him to take actions that directly conflict with the way our democracy was designed to function. Put another way: They engaged in potentially treasonous acts.

I never expected the hearings would change any minds. I do expect that the overarching goals to defend our Constitution and our democracy — requiring that we investigate, indict and convict those responsible — will carry the day.

Bruce Riefenstahl

Mount Joy