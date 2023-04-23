National Infant Immunization Week runs from April 24-30. This is a yearly observance highlighting the importance of protecting children age 2 and younger from vaccine-preventable diseases. It is also recognized as World Immunization Week by the World Health Organization.

This week serves as a reminder about the importance of staying on track and ensuring that infants are up to date on recommended vaccines. The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Family Physicians recommend that children get their well-child appointments and shots, which is especially crucial following the disruptions from COVID-19.

Vaccines have drastically reduced infant deaths and disability caused by preventable disease. Through immunizations, we can now protect infants and children from 14 vaccine-preventable diseases before they are 2 years old.

New federal recommendations (as of mid-March) for children ages 6 months through 4 years who previously completed a three-dose monovalent Pfizer-BioNTech primary series is that they should receive one bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose at least two months after completion of the monovalent primary series.

Vaccines have been saving lives since 1796. Billions of people have lived longer lives because of immunization. Vaccines’ worth isn’t just measured in doses given. It’s in years given back and lives prolonged.

Vaccines provide opportunity and hope for all of us to enjoy a more fulfilling life. And that is something we should all be fighting for.

If you have not been a believer in vaccination, despite the successful science since 1796, remember that changing your mind about something this important is not a sign of weakness, but strength.

Alan Peterson, M.D.

Pequea Township