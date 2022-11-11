World Immunization Day is celebrated Nov. 10 every year. It is celebrated in order to spread awareness about the benefits of getting vaccinated and how vaccinations can prevent a range of diseases in the long run.

A failure to get immunized might end up generating expensive medical bills from a disease that could have been easily prevented with a low-tech and cost-effective vaccine shot.

Vaccines also help to eradicate pandemics like COVID-19, which has been infecting millions of people for nearly three years.

During this time, it is critical to educate people about the importance of getting vaccinated.

Edward Jenner is deemed to be the founder of vaccinology. In 1796, he inoculated a 13-year-old-boy with vaccinia virus (cowpox) and showed how to attain immunity to smallpox. The first smallpox vaccine was developed that year. Following this, smallpox vaccination was widely used around the world throughout the 18th and 19th centuries, resulting in the universal elimination of smallpox in 1979.

Marietta physician H.M. Alexander and his Lancaster County Vaccine Farm became internationally known for smallpox vaccine production in the 1880s. So, yes, Lancaster County should be proud.

Get your shots. Vaccinations prevent more than 2.5 million deaths each year. Getting immunized also helps to protect those around you. Currently, the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot and flu shot are very important in not only protecting yourselves, but also those around you who might not be able to develop antibodies or get immunized for medical reasons.

Alan Peterson, M.D.

Director, Lancaster County

Immunization Coalition