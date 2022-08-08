August is National Immunization Awareness Month. What should we think about immunizations?

Regarding pregnant women, COVID-19 vaccines and babies’ health, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study found that 84% of babies hospitalized with COVID-19 were born to unvaccinated mothers.

Unvaccinated pregnant women who get COVID-19 have twice the risk of going to the intensive care unit and being placed on a ventilator, and a 70% increased risk of death.

Updated COVID-19 booster shots should be available next month. The new boosters are expected to provide better protection against the omicron subvariants, including BA.5.

The average number of new daily COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is hovering around 120,000. The average number of daily COVID-19 deaths was nearly 500 late last week. Get your vaccinations and boosters!

Monkeypox is spreading. The CDC recommends vaccination for those at higher risk.

Pregnant moms should get protection from whooping cough (pertussis). This protects the unborn child until the infant can get a shot at 2 months of age.

All 11- to 12-year-olds should be vaccinated to protect against against meningitis, cancers caused by HPV, and whooping cough.

Adults should ask their doctors about their need for the HPV vaccine. (Every year about 36,000 people in the U.S. die from cancer caused by HPV.) Adults should also be sure they are up to date on tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough, hepatitis A and B, influenza, shingles and COVID-19. Ask your doctor if you have questions.

A good online resource on immunizations can be found at ImmunizePA.org.

You have the power to protect against vaccine-preventable diseases. Vaccines are safe and effective at preventing serious diseases, as proven by research over many years.

Alan Peterson, M.D.

Pequea Township