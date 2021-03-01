Kicking off my first semester of college during the pandemic reminded me of how easily I take eye contact for granted. Although it’s safer, digitized learning burdens us students with an impersonal learning experience.

The majority of my professors are people I had never met, and my peers are indistinguishable from any average Joe. The absence of direct eye contact halts relationship progression and adds to the overall vibe of illegitimacy.

While waiting in line with my roommate, I noticed a graying gentleman standing 6 feet before us. His silhouette vaguely resembled a familiar one I encounter every Wednesday and Friday on Google Meet (our campus’ preferred online learning application).

After exchanging animated whispers with my roommate, I worked up the courage to finally introduce myself to the professor who had been teaching me psychology for the past three months.

Like magic, when my professor’s eyes finally met mine, an enormous cloud of imposter phenomenon immediately subsided within me. That little interaction transformed what used to be a lackluster hot mess of an educational attempt into a feeling of legitimacy: I felt validated for the first time that semester.

From that point onward, I felt more motivated to submit assignments and meet deadlines realizing that — like myself — my professor is also a real human being.

Holly Hallman

Swannanoa, North Carolina

(The writer is a college student from Lancaster.)