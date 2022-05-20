In light of far-right-wing theories permeating the news, I must speak out on behalf of the importance of public education and the freedom to read books.

I was bused to what was then Edward Hand Junior High School (now Hazel I. Jackson Middle School) in the late 1960s. Exposed to students very different than me (Black, Hispanic, and those a lot poorer than my lower-middle-class white family), I was assigned important books to read (some currently on banned lists) and schooled on the horrors of the Holocaust and the terrible violence against the freedom fighters of the Civil Rights movement.

My 14-year-old self lost a bit of innocence, learning that the world was a dangerous place, particularly when the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. But that realization did not create a negative result.

I now live in Virginia, where our current Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, won his election by promising to put an end to teaching critical race theory in schools. (Of course, it has never been taught in public schools.)

Youngkin even implemented an anonymous tip line for students and parents to inform on teachers who teach anything they find inappropriate. (The shades of George Orwell’s and Aldous Huxley’s novels are lost on these voters, who apparently never read the books.)

Racial and ethnic diversity, different cultural norms and shared experiences have enriched my life in ways I could never imagine. We all want the same things in life: love, family, prosperity. Don’t let fear and grievance cloud your path.

Anamae Bitts Leon

Norfolk, Virginia