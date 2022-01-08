I want to express my admiration for Will Bunch’s column (“Connecting US education to the Jan. 6 insurrection,” Jan. 4 LNP) attacking attitudes toward education that seem to be emanating from Republicans and maybe even the Republican Party.

These detractors of liberal education who advocate for, as Bunch put it, education as a “pipeline for the worker drones of capitalism” are unable to see beyond the moment. Public schools, they say, rather than teaching biology, algebra, literature or even civics (subjects that require thinking), should instead focus on jobs.

The result will be, as Bunch says, “laborers who won’t question authority.” (Former President Donald Trump’s admiration of dictators fits this formula for the future.)

The assumption that poor kids won’t ever make it to higher education, so it is not worth the money trying to educate them, is contrary to American principles and its future.

Fair funding for rural and city schools is essential to the public good. It is essential for all of our citizens (not just the wealthy ones) to learn their rights and also their responsibilities. Keep minds open and the pursuit of the American dream alive.

Wendy Taylor

West Lampeter Township