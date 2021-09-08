My daughter was diagnosed with a rare form of sarcoma cancer in November 2019. She started chemotherapy immediately and began her fight.

She was doing well, but in March 2020 COVID-19 hit and compounded an already devastating situation. She had to be extra careful concerning COVID-19, as did our entire family, so we all quarantined in our bubble.

This meant that she had to go to her treatments and doctor appointments by herself — imagine dealing with cancer alone! We were at home for her, but imagine how hard it is to go through treatments and/or hear upsetting news without having your loved ones there to hold your hand.

When she was feeling OK, she still wasn’t able to go out to eat, take her kids to the playground, have play dates or just go shopping or to a movie.

After she received her vaccinations, she was able to do a little more, but she still needed to be extremely cautious.

This pandemic basically robbed her of almost any normalcy she could have had in the last 18 months of her life, because sadly she left us recently.

I’m begging you to help put this pandemic to rest. The easiest and quickest way to do that is to please get the COVID-19 vaccine!

We’ve had access to the vaccine since January. I implore you to get it — if not for yourself, then for all those in my late daughter’s situation. You would want someone to do it for you.

Robbie Payne

Manheim Township