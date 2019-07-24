I have some questions for those who take one of the two absolutist positions on abortion. These are either (1) life begins at conception and therefore terminating this life is murder, or (2) a woman’s body is her own and no one should tell her what she can or should do with it.
I understand both positions. I don’t need to read more letters restating the same thing. I would like to hear what those who hold these positions believe should be the consequences.
For those who believe life begins at conception: Should the woman who terminates the pregnancy be charged with homicide? Most recent laws punish only the doctor, saying, in essence, “It is OK if you kill your unborn child, as long as no one helps you.” Georgia is an exception; the woman could, under some circumstances, potentially face prison time under its law. Do you agree that this (or some other sentence) is the appropriate punishment? If not, what is?
For those who argue that the government has no right to tell a woman what to do with her body: How far does this extend? For example, if a woman wants to drink heavily, use drugs, or engage in any other behavior known to be harmful to the fetus, should she be able to do so without consequences? Where do you draw the line — or is there no line?
Randall Grossman
Lancaster