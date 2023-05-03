I have been following the discussions and letters regarding mail-in ballots and the possible options for correcting minor mistakes.

I was very disappointed in the outcome of the Lancaster County elections board vote on a measure to permit “ballot curing” where possible. (The measure failed.)

I have served on my local election board for most of the last 30 years and have observed voters’ mistakes at every election in which I worked. Voters at polling places are always given the option to have their ballot cast with the mistakes or to complete a new ballot (the original ballot is spoiled and not scanned).

It is imperative that all votes be counted to the extent possible. There are many reasons voters opt for a mail-in ballot, so I say, rather than judge the voter’s reasoning or question their intelligence, let’s do all in our power to ensure that votes cast are counted — just as we do for each in-person voter. Democracy depends on exercising the right to vote and making every effort to count those votes.

Zoe Bracci

West Lampeter Township