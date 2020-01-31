In recent days, President Donald Trump’s lawyers have claimed disingenuously that conviction and removal of Trump from the presidency would “overturn” the 2016 election.
In my view, such an unlikely outcome of the current impeachment trial in the Senate would do no such thing. If Trump were indeed convicted by the vote of 67 senators, who would then become president? Not a Democrat, but Republican Mike Pence! As vice president, Pence is next in line to become president. Should this improbable scenario take place, do his fellow Republicans truly believe that, as Trump’s successor, Pence would suddenly start making policy as a Democrat? No, of course not!
Most likely, as Trump’s successor, Pence no doubt would continue to enact nearly all of Trump’s intended policy agenda. Moreover, in accordance with the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, President Pence would then nominate a new vice president, subject to approval by a majority vote by both houses of Congress.
Because, currently, Democrats control the House and Republicans the Senate, neither party could unilaterally achieve this outcome without the concurrence of the other party. Thus, compromise would be the order of the day. Otherwise, the speaker of the house — at present, Nancy Pelosi — would remain next in line to become president should some new emergency result in the death or removal of Pence. Only in such an unforeseen circumstance would the Democratic Party be able to take control of the executive branch, thus “overturning” the 2016 election.
D. Michael Byler
Lititz