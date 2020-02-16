When I read letters to the editor, I am very often struck by their misleading content and falsehoods. I will pick just one: Feb. 9 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, “Schiff's fake impeachment.” This letter needs clarifying.
Using the writer’s words and the headline, I will offer their true meanings.
“Fake” means counterfeit. Nothing in this impeachment was phony or counterfeit — it was totally legal.
“Exonerated” means to absolve someone of blame or wrongdoing. Didn’t happen. President Donald Trump was never exonerated.
Instead, he was acquitted (which means to free someone from a criminal charge by a verdict of not guilty) by his cult Senate.
Now the writer’s heroes: Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz.
Starr spent over four years using your tax dollars on the Clinton investigation, which centered around a sexual allegation. This same man was forced to leave Baylor University as its president for covering up allegations of sexual assault by football players. Hypocritical, don’t you think?
Dershowitz has become an enigma. The “gobbledygook” defense he presented at the Trump impeachment trial was both embarrassing and sad. After he became a national laughingstock for this sad defense, he tried to clarify his statements, saying no one is above the law.
As far as Democrats “conning” the Senate for additional witnesses, I am certain the letter writer would agree — a trial without witnesses is not a true trial. It only becomes a “fake” trial when Republicans obstruct every opportunity to either call or subpoena witnesses to discern the truth about Trump’s so-called “perfect phone call.”
Shirley Cross
West Lampeter Township