Despite an overwhelming majority of American citizens wanting to hear from relevant witnesses and wanting to review pertinent evidence, 51 Republican Senators voted to reject these motions at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and deny us that privilege.
Regardless of how you feel regarding the president’s guilt or innocence, we should all feel outrage that we were denied hearing from former national security adviser John Bolton, White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and other key players due to the irresponsible actions of these senators. In the history of our country, the Senate has previously conducted 15 impeachment trials and it heard witnesses in every single one.
I’m starting to believe that Trump was right when he said he could shoot an individual on Fifth Avenue and not lose one voter. And how sad is it to believe that’s possible? The fundamental values of American democracy — honesty, integrity and transparency — are being replaced by a twisted, distorted sense of loyalty to an individual who is interested in only one thing: himself. Conducting a trial without witnesses and denying the American public the right to know all of the facts are totally contrary to the Trump pledge to make America great again.
Edward Gemind
Lancaster Township