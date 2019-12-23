Seldom have I read such a lopsided, biased front-page article — subheadlined “Splintered Congress moves to subject President Trump to ‘profound disgrace’ today” — as the one published Dec. 18 in LNP.
It amazes me why a newspaper, during a period of declining readership, publishes such a one-sided, inflammatory “news” account that it must know will infuriate more than half the population it serves. I would think a newspaper would want to be more even-handed in its news coverage, rather than obviously pushing one particular political agenda.
Thomas Goddard
Manheim Township