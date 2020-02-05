Joseph Heller’s 1961 novel “Catch-22” introduced a term into the American lexicon. Heller’s hero, Yossarian, did not want to fly on dangerous missions, claiming to do so was crazy. The military asserted that recognizing the danger was proof that Yossarian was sane and therefore should continue to fly.
The impeachment of President Donald Trump has seemingly failed because the executive branch denied witnesses and documents that could prove the case against the president. Defenders of the president asserted that the case lacked sufficient evidence. Some things never change. Catch-22.
Tom Strauss
Millersville