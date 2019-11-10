It tickles me when I read about or hear some of the Republicans, including our own congressman, Lloyd Smucker, complain that the current impeachment inquiry is “unfair.”
I never hear them mention that there are 47 Republican lawmakers involved in these proceedings along with 57 Democrats, who currently hold the majority in the House. Or that it was the Republican Party that wrote the current rules governing impeachment in 2015. They must have thought they would always be in power. Sorry about that.
So, to all you advocates of “fairness,” to all the righteous right-wingers and to the proponents of “doing the right thing,” please remember this one name: Merrick Garland.
Edward Gemind
Lancaster Township