In response to the Nov. 21 op-ed by Frank Fryburg (“Debunking Democrats’ impeachment narrative”), I offer this view of the impeachment process.
The process of impeachment isn’t meant to punish someone personally for past wrongdoings. It is meant to protect our democracy from being endangered by a president’s future misconduct.
The sole power of impeachment is granted by law to the House of Representatives. The House is the grand jury and prosecutor and, based on these investigations, decides if it will formally accuse the president of impeachable acts.
The speaker of the House has a responsibility to fulfill this duty and was authorized, on Oct. 31, when the House approved House Resolution 660. The House is authorized to investigate potential “high crimes and misdemeanors,” to draft and debate articles of impeachment, and to establish whatever rules and procedures it deems proper for those proceedings.
Harvard University law professor Noah Feldman, Stanford University law professor Pamela Karlan and University of North Carolina law professor Michael Gerhard all stated under oath their opinions that President Donald Trump’s behavior is impeachable.
It is occasionally suggested that presidents can be impeached only if they have committed crimes. That position was rejected in President Richard Nixon’s case and also in President Bill Clinton’s.
I realize the op-ed I am responding to was written with many political, partisan talking points. These points seem to be primarily from one media source. I felt that some sort of response was needed in order to provide some additional perspective.
Bill Felter
Manheim Township