There is more political scheming in Pennsylvania, and LNP | LancasterOnline’s June 17 article, “Republicans file articles of impeachment,” delivers the particulars.

The article states that “Republicans introduced five articles of impeachment to remove Wolf from office for how he and his administration dealt with the coronavirus pandemic.”

What an idiotic action to be taken by representatives of the citizens of the commonwealth. Unlike the fumblings of the feckless, makebate president, our governor was one of the brave leaders who, in my view, took clear and decisive action (based on scientific and medical advice) to protect those whom he was elected to govern. And he delivered his directions in a calm, convincing and reassuring manner.

Shame on state Rep. David Zimmerman, R-East Earl, (a non-representative in my opinion) for co-sponsoring such an inane proposal. Consider this piece of wisdom, Mr. Zimmerman: “Do not judge a man until you have walked two moons in his moccasins.”

Enough already! Stop with the petty, small-minded behavior and thank God someone knew how to get the job done under most formidable circumstances.

Woodrow Sites

Mount Joy