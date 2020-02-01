I’m beyond weary of President Donald Trump and his cronies calling his impeachment a hoax or a scam.
Hoaxes and scams involve fraudulent activity. Impeachment does not. The House impeached Trump on factual testimony (given under oath) taken from witnesses of his administration, most of whom were appointed by Trump. Most were also Republicans.
Now, how about a real scam? Think Trump University. Some applicants paid $35,000 in tuition to learn how to be an expert on real estate and make millions. But that didn’t happen for these people, who then sued Trump in civil court. He lost the suit and had to pay out $25 million in settlements.
How about the Trump charitable foundation? Trump opened the foundation and poured his money into it to give charitable donations. But instead, he used this money as his personal slush fund. The courts shut this scam down.
But the biggest scam is yet to come. This scam, in my view, involves Senate Republicans scamming with Trump to keep him in office. In Trump’s world, this means he did nothing wrong by attempting to involve Ukraine in the 2020 election. So odds are good that he’ll do it again. Who would get hurt in this scam? That would be the American voter.
Dan Betz
East Cocalico Township