This impeachment is nothing more than a political ploy conducted by the Democratic Party. Just look at the votes in both the House of Representatives and the House Judiciary Committee. Whether you dislike President Donald Trump or not, the fact is that the vote is no more than a one-sided travesty against the president of the United States.
Please understand that I don’t always like the way the president conducts himself, but I do know that he’s conducting the affairs of our country in an honorable way with the best interest of the nation at heart. He certainly has not committed “high crimes and misdemeanors,” and it’s ridiculous to make such an allegation.
I listened to all the Judiciary Committee hearings and in no way could conclude that the president had abused his power. It appears to me a lot of things have been taken out of context in order to attack the president.
Remember, his motto was “drain the swamp.” It’s no wonder that the garbage in the swamp is upset.
The Democratic Party has wanted to impeach this president for three years, ever since he was put in power, and it has been looking for any reason to do it. Isn’t it interesting that the Democrats have made this case just in time to go into the coming election year? What a shock!
I, for one, doubt that I will ever vote for a Democrat again. The actions of this party are disgrace to our country.
Douglas Dietrich
West Lampeter Township