Congress has a constitutional responsibility, as a co-equal branch of government, to provide oversight of the executive branch of our government.
The fact that the U.S. House is headed by an elected Democratic majority has nothing to do with this, or any, oversight function. What is happening now is not and should never be partisan. It is what is required when a president steps over the legal line and uses the presidency for personal or political gain.
This president and his administration have by their own actions brought about all of the current investigations. The true pity in this whole episode is that the Republican politicians have abandoned their constitutional responsibility and have instead circled their wagons around a potentially corrupt president — all in order to keep a political advantage.
Have no doubt, the House will hold a debate and vote on an impeachment investigation after the current recess. The only question for the American people is whether the Republican Party will accept its constitutional responsibility and give an honest assessment and judgment of the alleged high crimes and misdemeanors of this president, or follow him over the cliff and into the abyss.
Make no mistake, this impeachment will happen. It remains to be seen what the outcome will be. Regardless, the political fallout will be far-reaching and long-term. Each and every congressperson will need to decide which side of history he or she will be on — democracy or the potential of oligarchy. Choose well.
John DeLuca
Adamstown