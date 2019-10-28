There seems to be no limit to how easily the American electorate, or at least a portion of it, can be played for fools by the Democrats and their allies in the media regarding the so-called Ukraine “scandal.”
Instead of conducting open hearings as in previous impeachment hearings, the Democrats operate in secrecy so they can suppress testimony supporting the administration’s position and leak sound bites that support their spurious charges. That should tell informed voters all they need to know about who is telling the truth and who is not.
There is simply no proof of any illegal or unconstitutional acts by President Donald Trump, as confirmed by both the Ukrainian government and the transcript of the call, which clearly shows no quid pro quo, despite the twisted words of chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.
Investigating foreign corruption, especially as it relates to the 2016 election, is a legitimate and necessary policy, and the Democratic premise that Joe Biden is above the law simply because he is now a candidate is absurd and dangerous.
As with the entire Russian collusion hoax before it, the Democrats are using their hatred of Trump as an excuse to overturn the 2016 election. I cannot imagine anything more treasonous and undemocratic than that.
David Lampo
Rapho Township