As professor Van Gosse (“We need patriotism, not blind loyalty”) points out in the Dec. 22 Sunday LNP, when you can’t defend against what is charged, you malign your opponent or, in the case of one letter writer, past opponents.
President Donald Trump should have been impeached long ago. The Ukraine fiasco is just icing on the cake. He is accused of multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual harassment (infidelity got Bill Clinton impeached); he violates the emoluments clause (which prohibits a president from profiting from his office); and the Mueller report, before it was redacted by the attorney general, shows that members of Trump’s family and/or campaign met with Russians to find ways for the Russians to help defeat Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Clinton, as secretary of state, took responsibility for the death of Americans in Benghazi, though she had nothing to do with the immediate decisions on aid to the embassy. Attacks on U.S. consulates were more common under President George W. Bush than under President Barack Obama. The Affordable Care Act helped millions of Americans until it was basically dismantled by the Republicans.
Trump has broken treaties and single-handedly destroyed 70 years of U.S. diplomacy. He wasn’t elected by the majority of the people, but got in because of the archaic Electoral College.
Trump’s total disregard for the Constitution makes him extremely dangerous to the future of our republic — that’s why he should be impeached. No other president has come close to the crimes that I believe Trump has committed in office.
Turk Pierce
New Holland