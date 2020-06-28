The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published articles last month describing drastic reductions in the demand for routine pediatric immunizations.

Stay-at-home orders helped to slow the spread of COVID-19. However, they also decreased significantly the number of children getting their recommended shots.

Parental fears about potentially exposing children to COVID-19 are the main cause of this. But be assured: Medical practices have implemented stringent safety protocols to protect families and reassure parents that safety is of prime importance.

Clinicians and health departments — we have no Lancaster County health department, unfortunately — must continue coordinating efforts to achieve the rapid pediatric and adolescent vaccination catch-up necessary to avoid outbreaks of the deadly diseases for which we have safe and effective immunizations.

Vaccinating infants, children and teens is of the utmost importance. Parents need to schedule and attend well-child visits and checkups; seek vaccinations on schedule; and communicate with their health care provider to make sure they are up to date on all their shots.

The COVID-19 epidemic is a vivid reminder of the importance of vaccination/immunization and prevention of disease. Postponing vaccinations puts children at risk for preventable infections. Not getting these safe and effective vaccines risks placing children and others who can’t get immunized — because of medical problems or age requirements for certain vaccines — at more risk.

You are not only preventing your child from disease but protecting those around you. Please do what is best for all of us.

Alan Peterson, M.D.

Director

Lancaster County

Immunization Coalition