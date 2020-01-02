It is said that Mother Theresa once was asked to participate in a protest and refused. Her reason was that they were against something, and she only participated in causes that were for something.
When WING, a local interfaith immigrant advocacy group, is for something, I’ll jump on board (“Group formed to welcome immigrants,” Dec. 21 letter).
Say “yes!” to the release and rights of asylum-seekers.
Say “yes!” to the reunification of families.
Say “yes!” to basic dignity and human rights.
Say “yes!” to laws and attitudes that support immigrants.
Say “yes!” to allowing asylum-seekers to cross the border to apply for asylum.
Together we call upon our lawmakers to enact meaningful, compassionate immigration reform.
Tanya West
Lancaster