Ten years ago, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer introduced the Border Security, Economic Opportunity, and Immigration Modernization Act of 2013. The comprehensive immigration reform bill declared that the United States has the right and duty to maintain its sovereignty, to secure its borders and to promote its safety and prosperity.

Its governing principles were that the United States will continue to welcome immigrants through a “stable, just and efficient” system; the U.S. should “control the flow” of legal immigration; and, illegal immigration must be eliminated, as it poses a threat to national security.

The bill proposed comprehensive reforms to the architecture of federal immigration programs.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projected this bill would reduce the U.S. fiscal deficit by $197 billion over 10 years — even calculating the addition of up to 40,000 border patrol agents.

The Social Security Administration estimated it would add $276 billion in revenue over the next 10 years while costing only $33 billion.

Leadership from both sides of the aisle co-sponsored the bill. It passed the Senate by a vote of 68-32 on June 27, 2013.

The bill was not considered by the House of Representatives, then headed by Speaker John Boehner. It died in the 2013 Congress.

Why did the House Republicans hold a tea party over the grave of this bill?

Simple. I believe that they feared that those who hunger to breathe free, and who eventually gain citizenship, will not vote Republican.

Stop blaming President Joe Biden. I believe we can’t fix our southern border crisis as long as this political calculation remains.

David H. Burke

Drumore