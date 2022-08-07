For many years now I have resisted writing a letter to the editor. I feel the time has come to speak some common sense to today’s issues. In the media we hear a lot about the humanitarian issues south of the border. There is some truth in this. However, I believe there is even a more urgent crisis in the Middle East, where tens of thousands of Christians are being tortured, and some killed, because of their faith.

Are not those folks just as important? It cannot be denied that those Christians would make as good, if not better, citizens of this nation.

It is politics, not “humanitarianism,” that drives the present immigration policy. I am very much in favor of immigration, being a descendant of over 50 past immigrants. The vast majority came here for religious freedom. They learned the language, worked hard, paid their taxes and helped to build this nation. This country should be the land of opportunity, not the land of the handout.

Some Americans can still think and not be swayed by “revisionist” history. Let us work for a sane immigration policy — one that is equally humanitarian. One that can truly welcome “those huddled masses yearning to be free.” One that will be free from partisan politics and put our nation first!

Jim Smith

Lancaster Township