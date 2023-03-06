Thank you to the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion editors for publishing the columns by Ruben Navarrette (“We need truth about the border, not crass opportunism from GOP”) and Catherine Rampell (“President Biden is wrong to maintain Trump administration’s border policies”) in the March 2 edition.

In his 2010 memoir “Decision Points,” former President George W. Bush identified numerous areas of foreign and domestic policy and national security where he expressed pride in the accomplishments of his administration.

However, he expressed disappointment about two aspects of his administration's agenda. One of those areas of disappointment was his administration’s inability to reform a broken immigration system.

Navarrette makes a couple of points also made by Bush in his memoir:

— Defensive measures alone (border security) will not solve the immigration problem. President Bush wrote: “The longest and tallest fence in the world would not stop those determined to provide for their families.”

— The United States needs the workforce provided by immigrants.

Rampell’s column correctly asserts that absence of animus toward immigrants is not enough. Policy matters. “At the end of the day, a family escaping for their lives doesn’t really care what the motivation was for denying them a chance to seek safety,” American Civil Liberties Union attorney Lee Gelernt states in Rampell’s column.

Are we a nation that embraces the values of empathy and caring for those who are different from us? Do we really believe that we should love our neighbor and do justice to the poor and oppressed?

If we do, are we willing to hold political leaders accountable?

Gregory Hand

Manheim Township