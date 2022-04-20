Our nation’s history has had wave after wave of immigration followed by extended periods of assimilation.

Assimilation seems to have fallen out of favor. And the nation has been the worse for it.

We need to take a breather and halt further immigration until we can catch up with the assimilation process.

Note: Assimilation does not mean that the United States doesn’t accept and embrace multiculturalism.

What it does mean is that there is an expectation that immigrants will embrace the underlying values inherent in being an American.

Or, as Ronald Reagan famously noted in 1988: “America represents something universal in the human spirit. I received a letter not long ago from a man who said, ‘You can go to Japan to live, but you cannot become Japanese. You can go to France to live and not become a Frenchman. You can go to live in Germany or Turkey, and you won’t become a German or a Turk.’ But then he added, ‘Anybody from any corner of the world can come to America to live and become an American.’”

Eric E. Weis

East Hempfield Township