I believe that our country has worked hard to assimilate every minority group. But President Donald Trump has seemingly made every effort to undermine these efforts. His administration has gone as far as placing children in cages. What could be more callous than the disregard for a child’s life?

There has always been a segment of our society that has been opposed to the advancement of civil rights, even while declaring that the goal remains righteous and noble.

What gains can we accomplish by denying anyone the opportunity of avoiding life-threatening situations? Furthermore, why would anyone attempt to refuse a person’s pursuit of their own happiness? No life is unimportant.

History demonstrates that many immigrants have a higher income than their parents, are less likely to be poor and are more likely to be homeowners. They are likely to attend college and their odds of having a criminal record may be lower than U.S.-born citizens.

Immigrants also have a profound impact on the economy as farm workers, steel mill workers and construction workers.

Tolerance is one of the greatest gifts an individual can acquire, for it broadens and deepens every possible opportunity. Denying anyone, especially a member of a minority group, their rights is totally unacceptable and cannot be justified.

Larry R. Widdoss

Manor Township