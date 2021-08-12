This is in regard to the Aug. 5 letter “Worst president is the current one” about President Joe Biden. The writer, who is listed as a reverend, seems to be most upset that we are allowing immigrants to enter this country and refers to them as criminals.

He wrote that Biden is aiming to “keep our borders open for criminals to come pouring through.”

First, this is factually incorrect. The nonprofit American Immigration Council states that “nearly all single adults are expelled back to Mexico after crossing the border.” Biden has, however, halted the expulsion of children traveling unattended.

But my primary objection to the letter is the writer’s assumption that immigrants are criminals. I wonder how many immigrants he has ever taken the time to know. Most are fleeing situations I cannot truly imagine and are seeking a better life. I am assuming the letter writer was born in this country, not because he deserved to be but simply by fortuity. Yet somehow that makes him the judge of others less fortunate.

The God I worship does not judge by skin color or birthplace, but wants all his children to prosper and be safe.

“He will reply, ‘I tell you the truth, whenever you did not do for one of the least of these, you did not do for me’ ” (Matthew 25:45).

Have you forgotten?

Carol Gallimore

East Hempfield Township