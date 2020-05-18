This pandemic has not been a pleasant time for the majority of the low-paid immigrant workers of the service sector — from food and hotel servers to farm and construction workers. Many of them have lost jobs or are furloughed. These hardworking people just want to make a living for their families, and they provide us every day with goods and services that we expect and take for granted. For those who have not been able to keep themselves at their jobs, the absence of a support network is just a nightmare.

In the news, we hear “financial experts” advising us to talk with our landlord or our mortgage bank to develop a payment plan. But nationally, the reality is that some landlords and banks are ignoring the freeze on evictions. This situation turns even more complicated when you are an immigrant worker.

But here in Pennsylvania, as well as in Virginia and Maryland, CASA, a Latino and immigrant advocacy group, is spearheading a campaign demanding that states continue to freeze rent and mortgage debt.

It is also pushing for the extension of COVID-19 emergency relief assistance to unemployed immigrant service workers. Some state House members hope to pass a resolution urging Congress to acknowledge these workers.

Help this cause by calling your state representatives and asking them to support these measures and resolutions. And follow CASA Pennsylvania on Facebook. Our society will be as democratic as the level to which justice and equality are served to those who create the wealth that allows it to prosper.

Jose E. Diaz

Manheim Township

Note: The advocacy group mentioned in this letter should not be confused with CASA of Lancaster County, which matches children in the foster system with court-appointed special advocates.