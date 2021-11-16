An editorial in the Nov. 5 LNP (“Climate action”) brought to light the recent United Nations Climate Change Conference conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

New research is quantifying how actions to curb climate change will yield immediate benefits from cleaner air, better health and longer, happier lives.

A new study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences estimates that Americans would value the benefits of longer lives associated with cleaner air at $700 billion each year over the next 20 years (roughly $14 trillion) — a number far higher than the costs of climate solutions.

All told, close to 1.4 million premature deaths would be avoided through 2040, and 4.5 million deaths would be prevented in the United States through 2070, compared to a business-as-usual pathway. And those lives would be healthier as a result of people breathing cleaner air.

A new working paper from Oxford has also concluded that faster transitions to clean energy will also be cheaper in the long run.

In short, preserving a stable, livable climate for future generations should provide sufficient economic and moral justification for climate solutions today. But, in the near-term, climate solutions will also result in immediate benefits from cleaner air, better health and longer lives, valued by Americans at $700 billion dollars per year.

Alan Peterson, M.D.

Pequea Township