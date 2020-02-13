I think that the forums that are being held to bring the police and community together to try to build a better relationship are a great idea (“Police relations group begins town hall sessions tonight,” Feb. 3). However, I caution that they should also provide a better insight to the community about just what the job of a police officer entails.
It is very easy to sit back and criticize something you don’t fully understand. How many of us must deal with the results of child abuse, domestic violence and death? How many of those people who are quick to criticize the police ever leave for work and wonder if they will see their family again? These are the realities of what our law enforcement community faces daily.
So while these forums are a great idea and I hope they bridge the gap that exists between the community and our police department, we must also allow the police to do their job. Take a moment to walk a mile in their shoes or walk their beat.
David W. Greiner
Lancaster