Imagine if, during the peaceful Black Lives Matter protest on June 6 in Elizabethtown, two unidentified Black men armed with long guns took up elevated positions on a rooftop squarely in the town’s center. Imagine if this pair of gunmen belonged to an all-Black organization designated as an anti-government group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Imagine if they were supported by additional members of their group, as well as some members of a separate, 314-person all-Black militia group, self-appointed to identify and root out domestic terrorism against Black people.

Imagine if Elizabethtown’s white police chief did not invite these all-Black groups to town, did not approve of their plans and had no idea that they would be sporting long guns on rooftops.

Imagine if Elizabethtown’s white shop owners knew who invited these all-Black, anti-government groups to protect Black Lives Matter marchers. Imagine that these white shop owners think it was perfectly acceptable neither to involve the local police department, nor to inform questioning reporters who put these private “security” plans in place.

Can you imagine further that a blood bath would not have occurred in Elizabethtown on June 6 if the Carlisle Light Infantry and the Domestic Terrorism Response Organization were all-Black, self-appointed, private militias rooting out trouble wherever they determined it to be and however they determined to do so?

I, for one, imagine that the full police and military power of white righteousness and indignation would have rained down faster than I can say “George Floyd.”

James Riley III

East Hempfield Township