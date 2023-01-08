In 2021, 1.7 million people entered the country illegally and the year-end number for 2022 was expected to be at least 2.1 million, according to Princeton Policy Advisors, an economic analysis group.

The Biden administration continues to promote the illegal entry of immigrants into the United States through its inaction.

The administration’s Department of Health and Human Services recently approved Washington state’s request to give health care to residents regardless of immigration status. No hospital there can turn away any immigrants who are here illegally from services for regular treatment. In my view, these free benefits will surely encourage more immigrants to break the law and enter our country illegally.

Some research shows that crime increases as more immigrants enter the country illegally. Immigrants here illegally “committed 1,178 assault and domestic violence crimes in 2021, which represents a more than 400% increase from the 208 in 2020,” Fox News reported last summer. Additionally, 60 murder or manslaughter convictions were attributed to immigrants here illegally in 2021, a 1,900% increase from the previous year.

There is also an impact on real wages, as low-skilled immigrants put a downward pressure on wages. Currently, unemployment is not high, but I believe that the influx of millions of immigrants could soon lead to displacement of American workers. The increase could put pressure on all public services, like schools, public transportation and service-related facilities.

I am in favor of letting more people in legally, in places where we can vet those who want to come here. Let’s close the southern border — like it was during the last administration.

Don Moore

Clay Township