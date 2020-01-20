Andrew Yang, a Democratic presidential candidate, claims that it’s already too late to stop global warming, and it’s time to move to higher ground. (This didn’t dissuade the Obamas from buying a 29-acre compound on Martha’s Vineyard, their third home. Ever notice how no one on the left cries foul over Democrat plenitude? But I digress.)
So just how much carbon dioxide (which comprises 82% of greenhouse gases) is mankind producing? Environmental Protection Agency statistics report annual U.S. CO2 emissions in 2017 were 6.457 billion metric tons. Sound like a lot? Well, Earth’s atmosphere is about 5.150 quadrillion tons. Relative to the Earth’s atmosphere, annual U.S. CO2 emissions are 0.000125%. The U.S. emits 15% of worldwide CO2. Annual worldwide CO2 emissions represent 0.000836% of the atmosphere.
Note that CO2 emissions are not cumulative; the Earth’s oceans and plant life constantly consume CO2. The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration estimates that half of all CO2 is absorbed by oceans, and by land plants and trees.
Total atmospheric CO2 is 2.06 trillion tons, or 0.04%. Compared to nitrogen, 78.08% (4.021 quadrillion tons); oxygen, 20.95% (1.079 quadrillion tons); and argon, 0.93% (47.895 trillion tons), U.S. CO2 emissions are little more than a rounding error.
Yet Democrats identify global warming as the biggest existential threat (President Donald Trump excluded) and they blame the U.S (but not China, whose CO2 emissions are double). Why? Scaremongering wins votes. How pompous to proclaim mankind can affect the weather. Rest easy America, we are not melting the Earth.
James Uhernik
Manheim Township