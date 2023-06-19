When I read the May 4 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Spending on things people don’t want” (wars and military profiteering), I thought about LNP | LancasterOnline readers, and a story came to mind.

A teacher asked her third grade class, “What are the biggest problems in education today?” There was no response from the class. After more silence, she focused on a quiet little boy and said: “Johnny, what are the biggest problems in education today?”

“I don’t know and I don’t care,” he said.

“Wonderful, Johnny. You’re right. Ignorance and apathy. Thank you.”

Is that, I wonder, in fact the prevailing response of most of our culture to the mind-boggling endless wars and even more endless military spending of our nation?

In the biggest protection racket in history, the media and the American government have convinced the public they are in danger from communists, terrorists, Russians and Chinese — and the government is protecting us. But, of course, we must pay for this protection.

Sadly, however, we are making enemies faster than we can kill them. When will it ever end?

The United States does indeed have some international problems. What nation that is trying to run the world wouldn’t? But should we really be ready to destroy the world to save it?

John K. Stoner

Akron