I would be first to admit President Donald Trump does have some faults; as any Christian is aware, we only had one perfect individual — that being our savior who gave his life for the sake of man’s sin.
My uncles gave years of their lives during World War II for the freedom to fly Old Glory, and I gave several years during the Korean War to uphold the privilege of flying the Stars and Stripes. I’m pleased to live under the conditions in which this nation finds itself.
But for all of you — including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — who are discontented, who give the impression that you have no faults and are suffering under the present conditions, my advice is this: Instead of making your life miserable and unbearable, pick a country you would rather reside in.
Please put the country’s name in a letter to the editor. I’m sure there are many people who would help you with money for your departure.
To all those who are contented, I want to wish you a very happy new year. I would wish the same to the discontented, but they can’t be happy. Sorry.
C.L. Frackman
Strasburg