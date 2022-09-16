I was going to write a letter that I hoped would appeal to smart Republicans who might not vote for only Republicans on Election Day this year, but realized that it was an impossible thought. In Lancaster County, you are seemingly not allowed to vote for anybody except a Republican. Even if Attila the Hun was on the Republican ticket, Republicans would vote for him.

Instead, I would like to address the rest of my comments to those Democrats who call Lancaster County home. If you don’t want people who I believe are one step from crazy and will absolutely ruin our economy, then please overlook what I view as the lies being told by U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano and instead vote for John Fetterman, Josh Shapiro and Bob Hollister on Nov. 8.

This letter is only for those who care about freedom, honesty and maintaining the separation of church and state, so that we don’t ruin our democracy. This is also for those people who aren’t stupid enough to believe the Big Lie that comes from the biggest liar of them all.

Of course, if you are a Republican, you seem to be required to vote just for Republicans, no matter what. You already elected people like U.S. Rep. Scott Perry and the other Pennsylvania Republicans who seem to have used crooked means in their attempts to negate the vote of the people.

Larry Harsh

West Lampeter Township