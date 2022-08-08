Our foes around the globe must be sitting back, grinning and licking their chops as they watch us tear each other apart. The vile political discourse that has become commonplace is a cancer that is spreading rapidly.

Some folks anoint themselves as patriots (based on nothing) and seem to imply that anyone who opposes them is a traitor. This is extremely dangerous rhetoric. Added to that is the religious zealotry being exhibited by many of these self-appointed “patriots.” When a politician claims to be following God’s will, heaven help us all!

Conversely, some folks on the other side walk around with a chip on their shoulder, just looking for a reason to be offended by someone or something.

If we don’t unite, sooner rather than later, there will be nothing left to fight over.

Marc Paul

East Petersburg