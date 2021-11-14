Is this how it’s all going to end?

Less than five years before the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, will the greatest political experiment in the history of the world come to an end, destroyed by angry, greedy, partisan people who don’t want its original purpose fulfilled? They instead seek to lead the American people toward an amoral, intolerant and authoritarian society.

If you doubt this, just read the articles in LNP | LancasterOnline on Oct. 31 (“Hidden in plain sight”) and Nov. 1 ("Blog fueled division in county") about the gathering of men here in beautiful Lancaster County last year, where they spewed their hateful rhetoric of racial supremacy, ethnic hatred and fascism.

If it can happen here, in a place that proudly proclaims its acceptance and tolerance of refugees from all over the world — no matter their race, religion or creed — it can happen anywhere.

Charles Bausman, a man with strong local ties, even admitted his roles in encouraging the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” insurrection and attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. He is an antisemitic, pro-Vladimir Putin enthusiast and Donald Trump apologist. He lied about his participation in the insurrection, finally admitting he had illegally entered the building when confronted with video evidence. He claimed he was there as a journalist, but then fled to Russia, fearing possible arrest by the FBI.

Do we really want our democracy to go the way of Brazil or Hungary or Russia? Are we to become like the Germany of 80 years ago, seething with hatred of Black and Jewish people and anyone else who isn’t white? Is that where this nation is headed? Heaven help us!

In 1867, just after our nation was torn by civil war, the philosopher John Stuart Mill said, “Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing. He is not a good man who, without a protest, allows wrong to be committed in his name, and with the means which he helps to supply, because he will not trouble himself to use his mind on the subject.”

Is that how it’s all going to end?

Wayne Laepple

Lancaster Township