This is in response to the LNP | LancasterOnline letter about U.S. Rep. George Santos of New York, who seems to have lied to get elected (“Santos’ fabrications raise questions,” Jan. 5).

I agree with those who say that Santos should resign. But then I call for President Joe Biden to resign, because he once lied about getting two additional college degrees and graduating in the top half of his class.

Then U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren needs to resign over lying about being an American Indian.

I think that when we are done, we wouldn’t have anyone left in Congress. But I’m guessing that letter writers won’t be calling for Democrats to quit.

Harold Baker

Lancaster