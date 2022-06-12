In recent days, I sent this paragraph to U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey and Congressman Lloyd Smucker:

“Do your duty and protect American lives. Pass an assault weapons ban now. (I believe that) members of U.S. Congress, the Administration, the Supreme Court and (National Rifle Association) members are complicit in the murder of 600 children and adults by assault weapons in the last number of years. Why are you (in my view) complicit in murder? Because Congress ... has the ability to end this carnage, and you don’t do it. The Constitution is about protecting all of us. ... There is much more in the Constitution than the Second Amendment.”

To that message, one should add that the use of the Second Amendment to justify murder is idolatrous. The follow passage is commonly attributed to to Ralph Waldo Emerson: “That which dominates our imaginations and our thoughts will determine our lives, and our character. Therefore, it behooves us to be careful what we worship, for what we are worshipping, we are becoming.”

This religious Lancaster County should have no trouble understanding the subtle power of idolatry hidden in gun frenzy. In my view, the reckless ownership and use of firearms was never intended by the Second Amendment, and the U.S. Supreme Court has lost its way.

Urbane Peachey

Manheim Township