I believe we are amid a cultural revolution. If culture can be defined as the way we do things around here based on what we value, then surely our values and the way we do things have changed.
For instance, there is more focus on identity politics, where we separate ourselves by race, gender, class, etc. These distinctions are now used to determine who is bad and who is good. I read that identity politics was a key driver for China’s Cultural Revolution, which did not happen overnight. Many people there chose not to stand up for others when they were under attack. They learned to obey instead of challenge, to pick sides rather than think for themselves. They agreed with obvious lies because they didn’t want the mob to turn on them next. Sound at all familiar?
We have more examples to consider: removal of valued historical figures, media espousing the “myth of America’s greatness,” disrespect of our flag, America positioned as a flawed country from its beginning, Founding Fathers now only recognized as slave owners, criticism of the U.S. Constitution, and marginalization of Judeo-Christian values. I am sure you can add others.
Where will this all end? I pray we will not have an experience like the 1860s. The first step is to acknowledge this new cultural reality. The next step is to communicate truths that counter the untruths. More important, we need to teach our children moral values.
Michael D. Spangler
Rapho Township