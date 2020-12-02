In his op-ed (“Bizarre legal fight echoes McCarthy era,” Nov. 25 LNP), columnist Jonah Goldberg compares the current Trump legal shenanigans with those of Sen. Joseph McCarthy in the infamous House of Un-American Activities Committee hearings of the 1950s. While Goldberg’s analysis is astute, he misses the greatest profound link between Joe McCarthy and Donald Trump.

Sitting next to McCarthy, and advising the senator (visible in newsreels), was the infamous attorney Roy Cohn. Those not familiar with the story could read the biography “Citizen Cohn” or watch the film of the same name. Cohn is also portrayed as a villainous character in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play (and HBO film) “Angels in America.”

The direct link between McCarthy and Trump — which Goldberg missed — is that Cohn was also the New York attorney and mentor of Donald J. Trump. So, both McCarthy and Trump followed the same playbook authored by the notorious, hypocritical, villainous Roy Cohn.

Victor Capecce

West Lampeter Township