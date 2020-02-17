First of all, Pennsylvania voters must demand that all legislators have 12-year term limits and all legislators’ salaries must be capped at $60,000. Eliminate all perks, end fully funded health care and end retirement plans for life for all legislators and their families now!
The state money saved could go to schools, reducing or practically eliminating all property tax. If we are truly serious, add a flat 10-cent tax per glass, bottle or can of beer sold at bars, restaurants, beer distributors, grocery and convenience stores. And a flat 5-cent tax per shot of liquor at bars, pubs and restaurants. Add a flat 25-cent tax per purchase of any bottle of liquor or wine, a flat 25-cent tax on all cases of beer and a flat 25-cent tax on all tobacco and vape purchases.
Add an additional 1% tax on all prepared foods, candy and sugar drinks, soda and snacks purchased at any establishment including grocery and convenience stores.
Cut by half the 500 school districts in Pennsylvania and combine costs for administration, health care and retirement. Hold all school districts accountable for balancing budgets and reducing costs. All funds collected will be used for the sole purpose of funding schools to drastically reduce or eliminate property taxes. A law must be passed to never use these funds or borrow from them for any purpose.
Bob Rinier
Lancaster