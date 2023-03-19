I applaud the Lancaster County eighth grader who wrote the March 5 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Schools must address mental health crisis.”

Well done. You are right. We must do more. We spent a recent Sunday at Red Run Mennonite Church considering how to help.

We recognize that difficulties are part of life. Bad things happen. This can start us on a downward spiral. Despite this, we cling to hope rooted in the truth that we are not alone in our troubles, but are offered help and the power to have our lives and circumstances changed. Jesus and those who follow him are at work to make this hope alive in the present.

We cannot instantly strengthen the school mental health support system, but since people struggling to achieve mental health need others to help, we want to be these people and invite you to join us.

We applaud and recommend the help of professionals, but anyone can do these simple activities that can lift our spirits: connect with nature by getting outside or bringing the outside indoors; eat chocolate; let the sunlight shine on your face; make things (food, art, music) and share what you make; be helpful; ask for and offer forgiveness when wrongs occur; quiet yourself, turn off the electronics and listen for God to speak; and get enough long, deep sleep.

“In the world you have tribulation and distress and suffering, but be courageous, be confident, be undaunted, be filled with joy; I have overcome the worst the world is capable of. My conquest is accomplished. My victory abiding,” Jesus says in John 16:33.

Kevin N. Weaver

Pastor, Red Run Mennonite Church

Editor’s note: This letter mentions mental health. If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

— National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org , 800-273-8255. (Also, 988 has launched nationally as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.)

— Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

— Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

— If you are LGBTQ: thetrevorproject.org/get-help